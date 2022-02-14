Nigeria’s Greatness Lies in Support for Local Industries, Says SON DG

James Emejo in Abuja

The Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, has emphasized the need to support industries if the country must attain its developmental targets.

He said Nigeria could only become great when “industries grow and people pay taxes as well as build communities adding that, “A country doesn’t become great because we import everything or our children go overseas to make a living.”

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the multi-million dollar Gujeni Integrated Iron Ore Mining and Processing Plant (GIIOMPP), in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, he said SON had over the past 50 years buttressed the fact that the country could only progress and earn the respect it deserves through “investment in our people, industries and natural resources”.

Salim, noted that there are various natural resources spread across the country which require between $100 million and $500 million to turn around the fortunes of the host community and the country in general.

He commended the African Natural Resources and Mines Limited (ANRML), owners of the steel factory which is expected to begin operations soon, for believing and investing in the future of the country.

He pointed out that the factory would not only satisfy Nigeria’s steel needs but also export to other countries, thereby generating foreign exchange.

He said when in operation, the steel company will also provide over 10,000 direct employment opportunities to Nigerians as well as over 500,000 indirect jobs.

He said, “This is the largest investment outside the oil sector and what that means is that based on what they are doing, very soon, they will not only produce what Nigeria needs – high quality products but they will export and when we export, we are saving money in two ways; we are saving money by earning money back into the country and we are saving money by stopping the idea of taking our hard earned resources to buy products and bring back into the country.”

He argued that investment in industries could help to solve the seemingly intractable security challenges in the country which had forced companies to shut down leading to job losses.

Earlier, Group Managing Director, African Industries Group (AIG), Mr. Alok Gupta, commended SON for the role it played in making Nigeria globally competitive as well as boosting customers’ confidence for certified products.

He said AIG had decided to embark on Backward Integration by setting up the steel plant.

He also said AIG is a diversified manufacturing group involved in production of various products including steel, chemicals, commodities and power generation adding that the group has completed 50 years of operation last year.

He also said ANRML remained one of Nigeria’s largest non-oil FDI and would serve as catalyst for development of steel and manufacturing sector as a whole.

He said, “We also expect this project to have lasting social and economic benefits by means of jobs, social infrastructure, skills development, contribution to GDP as well as save the country scarce foreign exchange through import substitution.

