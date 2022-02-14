Niger Police Tactical Team Neutralises Bandits

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Police Command has announced that its tactical team has overwhelmed bandits who invaded some villages around Nasko in Magama Local Government Area of the state, neutralising many of the gunmen.

The police also claimed it rescued many villagers abducted by the bandits as well as recovered many cattle hitherto rustled.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement in Minna yesterday that the incident happened on Saturday.

Abiodun said: “The Niger State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that on 12/02/2022 at about 16.30 ouhrs, armed bandits/terrorists attacked some villages around Nasko, Magama LGA and rustled a large number of cattle.

“However, tactical teams of the command sent for reinforcement to the area and military personnel with the vigilante engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle along Ibeto cattle route, which lasted for about two hours while the hoodlums were trying to escape with the cattle.”

He added that “scores of bandits were neutralised and the large rustled cattle were recovered while 20 abducted victims regained their freedom.”

In addition, the police spokesman said that one AK-47 rifle with 30 rounds of live ammunition, seven handsets and one Honda motorcycle were recovered from the bandits.

Abiodun said that based on credible intelligence, police operatives attached to Nasko Division raided an identified hideout of Bandits at Anaba hilltop, Magama LG during which an Ak-47 rifle with thirteen rounds of live ammunition, hidden between the rocks on the hilltop were recovered.

According to the statement, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Monday Bala Kuryas, has reiterated the commitment of the command to rid the state of banditry and other criminalities and solicited for the for cooperation and support of the people of the state for the realisation of the objective.

