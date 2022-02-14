Niger Begs FG for Funds to Complete Minna-Bida Road

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government has approached the federal government for financial support to be able to continue work on the dualisation of 79 kilometer Minna- Bida Road.

The state government awarded the contract for the project to an indigenous construction company two years ago and approached the Islamic Development Bank IDB for $181billion facilities for its funding.

However, the road is being executed at snail speed partly due to poor funding and the inability of the state government to meet the conditions set by the IDB for the release of the $181billion loan.

This has constrained the state government to approach the federal government, through the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, for financial bailout for the speedy completion of the project which has become a source of concern to the administration and a nightmare to motorists plying the road.

Governor of Niger State, Mr. Abubakar Sani Bello, personally wrote a letter to Fashola, in which he asked that the federal government should guarantee the IDB loan to the tune of N23billion being the counterpart funding demanded by the international financial institution.

In the letter dated 12th November 2021 with the caption: “Approval for the Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Critical Roads in Niger State,” Bello confirmed that the IDB did not only approve the loan, but has agreed to disburse the fund on making available cash or source for the state’s counterparts funding amounting to N23,818,530,043.06.

He said: “Following from the above, Niger State government wishes to appeal to the federal government to go-ahead and disburse the sum of N23,818,530,043.06 to the contractor on certification of work done by the ministry.”

The governor asked for a letter from the ministry to be presented to the IDB as evidence of the federal government’s willingness to guarantee the loan.

Bello wanted the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Works to “confirm that Dantata and Sawoe is the contractor working on Bida-Minna road and also on site.”

It was not possible to confirm if the federal government has reacted to the request.

