(Updated) NDLEA Declares Suspended DCP Abba Kyari Wanted over Drug Links

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has declared the suspended DCP Abba Kyari wanted for allegedly operating a drug cartel.

NDLEA Spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said at a press conference that invitation was given to DCP Kyari since Friday to make himself available at the NDLEA Headquarters in Abuja to explain his alleged links to a drug cartel. He said Kyari was yet to respond to the invitation.

He said it was unfortunate that a security operative that was expected to join in the fight against illicit drugs in the country had become the arrow head of those working against anti drug war and presidential order to fight drug to a standstill.

According to Babafemi, the NDLEA had no option than to declare Kyari wanted for failure to honour invitation extended to him on the matter.

Babafemi, who presented a video where Kyari was seen in the car of one of the NDLEA operatives, offering him bribe in dollars, said Kyari was also recorded when he said he was in control of some officers whom he employed in running the cartel.

He said though the lives of some operatives of the anti-drug agency was threatened, they could not but expose the cartel run by the suspended police officer.

DCP Kyari was suspended by police authorities pending the outcome of an investigation into his alleged connection with international fraudster Ramon Abbas “Hushpuppi, who is currently standing trial for fraud in US.

The suspended police chief is also wanted in the US over links to Hushpipi.

Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami recently hinted at a possible extradition of Kyari to US because a prima facie case had been established against him.

