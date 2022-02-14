NDLEA: DCP Abba Kyari, 4 Others Now in Our Custody

Michael Olugbode

Few hours after he was declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA over his alleged illicit drug links, suspended DCP Abba Kyari have been handed by the police to the anti-narcotics agency.

A statement by the spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said the Nigerian Police Force handed over Kyari, the erstwhile Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at the Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigerian Police Force, to NDLEA.

He said five of the wanted suspects namely: DCP Abba Kyari; ACP Sunday Ubua; ASP Bawa James; Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu were driven into the National Headquarters of NDLEA in Abuja at about 5pm on Monday to formally hand them over for interrogation and further investigation.

He said: “The Agency wishes to assure that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that all suspects already in custody and those that may still be indicted in the course of investigation will face the full weight of the law at the end of the ongoing probe.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

