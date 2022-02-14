Ndidi, Lookman in Action, Iheanacho Unused Sub as West Ham Hold Leicester

PREMIER LEAGUE

Latest addition to Super Eagles, Ademola Lookman and Wilfred Ndidi were on duty as Leicester City threw away the chance to pick three points as West Ham United fought back 2-2 at the Kings Power Stadium yesterday evening.

Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute as Brendan Rodgers wards lost the advantage late on, for the third time recently after losing to Tottenham and drawing with Brighton.

Craig Dawson’s injury-time header earned West Ham United the crucial point in the fight to finish in the top four just as Leicester looked set to put their recent struggles behind them.

The first serious questions were being asked about manager Brendan Rodgers after the FA Cup fourth-round thrashing at Nottingham Forest was followed by defeat at Liverpool.

The Foxes made a slow start and were punished by Jarrod Bowen’s 10th-minute strike. But they were gifted a lifeline right on half-time when Aaron Cresswell needlessly handled James Maddison’s corner, Youri Tielemans drilling home the penalty.

Leicester were galvanised and further rewarded for their improvement when Ricardo Pereira headed home a Harvey Barnes cross after 57 minutes.

West Ham, who were without controversial defender Kurt Zouma after he felt unwell in the warm-up, had lost their way, but rescued the draw that keeps them a point ahead of Manchester United in fourth.

Dawson rose highest to meet a Bowen corner and scored with a looping header.

The fragile state of affairs at Leicester was illustrated by the sound of groans and jeers as they passed the ball around at the back after West Ham took an early lead.

Frustration was clearly in the air at the final whistle.

RESULTS

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool

Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa

Tottenham 0-2 Wolves

Leicester 2-2 West Ham

