Mass Media Remains NCC’s Strategic Partner, Says Danbatta

Emma Okonji

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has said the mass media, be it print, broadcast, online, or other specialised genres, will remain central and strategic stakeholder to the NCC in its commitment to delivering on its regulatory mandates as enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and other policy instrument.

Danbatta stated this in his remarks when he received a delegation of the management of National Economy, a media organisation that paid a courtesy visit on the Commission at its head office in Abuja recently.

Speaking through the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Danbatta said NCC would remain irrevocably committed to deepening its already established relationship with the media.

Danbatta explained that there was no gainsaying the fact that the Commission, by virtue of its regulatory activities in the telecom ecosystem, occupies a strategic position in the official architecture instituted to enhance national economic development.

He said by the reckoning of stakeholders, the Commission has performed well, and it recognises the role of the mass media in its successes. He noted that the relationship of the Commission with the mass media has been cordial over the years, and that the Commission would never take the media for granted nor act in any manner that may rupture the relationship.

Recalling the significance of media support in the accomplishments of NCC, Danbatta asserted that the positive, prominent, accurate, timely and adequate reporting of the Commission by a broad spectrum of the media agency, eased the Commission’s burden in putting its activities in the public sphere and enhanced its effort to enlist the support of other key stakeholders in the telecom ecosystem.

