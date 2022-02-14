LG Launches New Products that Combine Art and Technology

Dike Onwuamaeze

LG Electronics has assured that it would continue to offer Nigerians electronics that integrate technology and art elements to create a new experience that would make life more pleasurable.

The assurance was given by the General Manager, Home Appliances Division at LG Electronics West Africa, Mr. Jiung Park, who said that “consumers today deserve to live simpler, more fulfilling lives, and that’s what drives us at LG to innovate every day. We are committed to finding ways to improve life, despite the challenges we all encounter on a daily basis.”

Park said last weekend that the LG utilised the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 to unveil varieties of technologies aimed at making life more pleasurable, less challenging, and more convenient on a daily basis.

He said that the products unveiled during the CES included LG’s OLED Evo C2 Series, PuriCare AeroTower, DualUp Monitor, Soundbar S95QR, and Washer and Dryer Pair, which “are among the life-enhancing items featured in the new thematic campaign tagged “The Better Life You Deserve.”

