Lawmakers Issue 7-day Ultimatum to 20 Companies for Submission of Relevant HSE Policy

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at the weekend issued a 7-day ultimatum to 20 companies involved in manufacturing, construction, oil and gas as well as tank farms and logistic operations to submit relevant documents and policies on health, safety and environment (HSE) for legislative scrutiny.

Chairman, House Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, Hon. Ibrahim Hamza issued the ultimatum at the end of the 4-day advocacy and on-the-spot-assessment of some companies’ facilities in Port Harcourt, River State.

Some of the companies visited are: Intels, Brawal Shipping Nigeria Ltd, Notore Chemicals Industries Plc, Oando Plc, West African Container Terminal, Tonimas, M-I Nigeria Ltd, Julius Berger, Total Energies, Indorama PetroChemical Ltd; Sahara Energy; Schlumberger Nigeria Ltd and Aos Orwell Ltd operating at Onne and Port Harcourt, River State.

Hamza and members of the Committee who frowned at the recurring spate of inferno at oil and gas facilities in some parts of the country, underscored the need for all employers of labour in the public and private institutions to adhere strictly to the extant health, safety and environmental regulations with a view to secure lives of Nigerian workers and expatriates as well as investments.

He said: “As you can see, in the last 96 hours we had exhaustive and intensive advocacy tour around over 20 companies in and around River State, manufacturing companies, construction companies, oil and gas industries, we saw a lot. What we are actually doing is to do an on-the-spot assessment and on-the-spot analysis of what is actually happening in the industry as regards to health and safety issues and we saw a lot and when we get back to our destination, we are going to have a desktop review of what we have seen and to analyze it and see how we can come up with laws or make amendments of existing laws to make sure that there is efficiency in the provision of health and safety in our working environment.

“The visit provides an avenue for the Committee to ascertain what is actually happening in the various sectors of our economy in terms of health and safety compliance by the different players in the public and private sectors; with a view to identify many gaps that requirea further legislative reviews and interventions.”

The lawmaker also underscored the need for employers of labour to enforce policies against bullying and sexual harassment in workplace, adding that the bullying policy is encompassing in the health and safety management systems.

Consequently, he directed all the companies to transmit the health and safety documents in line with the 84 checklist compiled by the Committee within the next seven days for further legislative scrutiny.

In his remarks, a member of the Committee, Hon. Amos Magaji maintained that anyone practicing safety in Nigeria without being certified by ISPON contravenes the law.

He said some of the organisations are scared of the oversight function being carried out by the Committee, because they don’t want their organisations to be labeled as unsafe.

Lawmakers Issue 7-day Ultimatum to 20 Companies for Submission of Relevant HSE Policy

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at the weekend issued a 7-day ultimatum to 20 companies involved in manufacturing, construction, oil and gas as well as tank farms and logistic operations to submit relevant documents and policies on health, safety and environment (HSE) for legislative scrutiny.

Chairman, House Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, Hon. Ibrahim Hamza issued the ultimatum at the end of the 4-day advocacy and on-the-spot-assessment of some companies’ facilities in Port Harcourt, River State.

Some of the companies visited are: Intels, Brawal Shipping Nigeria Ltd, Notore Chemicals Industries Plc, Oando Plc, West African Container Terminal, Tonimas, M-I Nigeria Ltd, Julius Berger, Total Energies, Indorama PetroChemical Ltd; Sahara Energy; Schlumberger Nigeria Ltd and Aos Orwell Ltd operating at Onne and Port Harcourt, River State.

Hamza and members of the Committee who frowned at the recurring spate of inferno at oil and gas facilities in some parts of the country, underscored the need for all employers of labour in the public and private institutions to adhere strictly to the extant health, safety and environmental regulations with a view to secure lives of Nigerian workers and expatriates as well as investments.

He said: “As you can see, in the last 96 hours we had exhaustive and intensive advocacy tour around over 20 companies in and around River State, manufacturing companies, construction companies, oil and gas industries, we saw a lot. What we are actually doing is to do an on-the-spot assessment and on-the-spot analysis of what is actually happening in the industry as regards to health and safety issues and we saw a lot and when we get back to our destination, we are going to have a desktop review of what we have seen and to analyze it and see how we can come up with laws or make amendments of existing laws to make sure that there is efficiency in the provision of health and safety in our working environment.

“The visit provides an avenue for the Committee to ascertain what is actually happening in the various sectors of our economy in terms of health and safety compliance by the different players in the public and private sectors; with a view to identify many gaps that requirea further legislative reviews and interventions.”

The lawmaker also underscored the need for employers of labour to enforce policies against bullying and sexual harassment in workplace, adding that the bullying policy is encompassing in the health and safety management systems.

Consequently, he directed all the companies to transmit the health and safety documents in line with the 84 checklist compiled by the Committee within the next seven days for further legislative scrutiny.

In his remarks, a member of the Committee, Hon. Amos Magaji maintained that anyone practicing safety in Nigeria without being certified by ISPON contravenes the law.

He said some of the organisations are scared of the oversight function being carried out by the Committee, because they don’t want their organisations to be labeled as unsafe.

Lawmakers Issue 7-day Ultimatum to 20 Companies for Submission of Relevant HSE Policy

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at the weekend issued a 7-day ultimatum to 20 companies involved in manufacturing, construction, oil and gas as well as tank farms and logistic operations to submit relevant documents and policies on health, safety and environment (HSE) for legislative scrutiny.

Chairman, House Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, Hon. Ibrahim Hamza issued the ultimatum at the end of the 4-day advocacy and on-the-spot-assessment of some companies’ facilities in Port Harcourt, River State.

Some of the companies visited are: Intels, Brawal Shipping Nigeria Ltd, Notore Chemicals Industries Plc, Oando Plc, West African Container Terminal, Tonimas, M-I Nigeria Ltd, Julius Berger, Total Energies, Indorama PetroChemical Ltd; Sahara Energy; Schlumberger Nigeria Ltd and Aos Orwell Ltd operating at Onne and Port Harcourt, River State.

Hamza and members of the Committee who frowned at the recurring spate of inferno at oil and gas facilities in some parts of the country, underscored the need for all employers of labour in the public and private institutions to adhere strictly to the extant health, safety and environmental regulations with a view to secure lives of Nigerian workers and expatriates as well as investments.

He said: “As you can see, in the last 96 hours we had exhaustive and intensive advocacy tour around over 20 companies in and around River State, manufacturing companies, construction companies, oil and gas industries, we saw a lot. What we are actually doing is to do an on-the-spot assessment and on-the-spot analysis of what is actually happening in the industry as regards to health and safety issues and we saw a lot and when we get back to our destination, we are going to have a desktop review of what we have seen and to analyze it and see how we can come up with laws or make amendments of existing laws to make sure that there is efficiency in the provision of health and safety in our working environment.

“The visit provides an avenue for the Committee to ascertain what is actually happening in the various sectors of our economy in terms of health and safety compliance by the different players in the public and private sectors; with a view to identify many gaps that requirea further legislative reviews and interventions.”

The lawmaker also underscored the need for employers of labour to enforce policies against bullying and sexual harassment in workplace, adding that the bullying policy is encompassing in the health and safety management systems.

Consequently, he directed all the companies to transmit the health and safety documents in line with the 84 checklist compiled by the Committee within the next seven days for further legislative scrutiny.

In his remarks, a member of the Committee, Hon. Amos Magaji maintained that anyone practicing safety in Nigeria without being certified by ISPON contravenes the law.

He said some of the organisations are scared of the oversight function being carried out by the Committee, because they don’t want their organisations to be labeled as unsafe.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

