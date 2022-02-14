Kurfi: MTN Listing is Buhari’s Achievement in Capital Market

The Chief Executive Officer, APT Securities & Funds Limited, Mallam Garba Kurfi in this interview with Kayode Tokede, opined that ensuring MTN Nigeria lists on the Nigerian Exchange Limited is one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s major achievements. He also predicted that the capital market may close positive in 2022. Excerpts

We are in a pre-election year and analysts have expressed mixed feelings over the capital market performance. What is your view about the market performance this year?

Although we are pre-election year, the stock market is likely to close stronger. The reason is that the capital market has been transformed into a more robust and sophisticated market when compared to what it used to be. Today, we have big players that control more than 70 per cent of the market capitalisation.

I’m talking about the top six companies that control over N18trilliion in market capitalisation. These companies are in three sectors that comprise cement, telecommunication, and Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG).

In the cement sector, we have the likes of Dangote Cement and BUA Cement. These two companies control over N7trillion in market capitalisation which is about 30 per cent of the market.

In the telecommunication sector, we have the MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa. Both telecommunication companies control over N5trillion, which is about 25 per cent of the market capitalisation and they are operating in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) space that has impacted positively on Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The last sector comprises companies in the FMCG made up of Nestle Nigeria and BUA Foods. The two control over N2 trillion of the market capitalisation. When you add the two market capitalisation together, you will get N2trillion. When you add the six together, they control over 70 per cent of the market capitalisation.

There is nothing so far that can depreciate the prices of these companies. BUA Foods listings this year has appreciated by 60 per cent, which shows acceptance by both local and foreign investors. Nestle Nigeria’s appreciation has been marginal this year. Dangote Cement recently completed its share buy-back and it has impacted on its stock on the Exchange. The impact of the higher demand of cement is playing a key role in its stock appreciation.

Take for instance in 2020, the price of Cement was N2800, and today, it went as high as N5000, before dropping to N4000. We see that there is demand for cement products and they don’t need to import anything into the country as Nigeria is self-sufficient in cement.

All these companies needed to package their cement product and sell domestically and outside the country. The telecommunication sector has witnessed CBN grants to operate as PSP operators. Nobody can doubt these telecommunication giants as they have penetrated down to the ladder.

In some local government areas, you might not see a bank but there is no way telecommunication services will not be present. Where telecommunication performs this service like Kenya and South Africa, there are already a big player and their profits have increased. In addition to that, MTN Nigeria has won 5G license and we expected to start running. By the time MTN Nigeria starts the 5G services in Nigeria, it is expected to boost profit and impact its stock price on the Exchange. I do not foresee the market closing negative in 2022 because the major players are not likely to depreciate or release decline performance.

Has the FG effectively utilized the stock market to raise capital needed to finance the budget deficit?

The FG has been effectively utilizing the capital market but only the way we might not be looking at it. In the last five years, all they have budgeted were in deficit. This simply means they will have to borrow.

I think this Buhari administration has created a link between the people and the government. If you look at it, most of the constructed roads across the country were financed through Sukuk funding. And that is what is giving comfort to the people. If I give my money to build roads, will the government deliver its promises were questioned asked before now?

The government has proven everyone wrong with Sukuk road constructions across the country. The Sukuk III was oversubscribed and Sukuk IV that was recently concluded was also oversubscribed. It means that investors have confidence that government is ready to construct roads and it has enhanced the relationship between government and investors.

Initially, people saw Sukuk as an Islamic product but they have seen the outcome. If you go to Enugu, Port Harcourt roads, the new bridge at Asaba, you will see Sukuk funds channeled into constructions of roads. Other places in the North and West have s witnessed heavy road construction through Sukuk.

Hence, the government is effective, in utilizing the capital market to access money to finance budgets. Even the budget of 2022 has a deficit of N6.3trillion and this has to be sourced through the capital market either by borrowing internally and externally.

In months ahead, President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office will come to an end. What has been his major contribution to capital market development?

One of the achievements attached to this administration is to ensure MTN Nigeria is listed in our stock market. For many years, everybody was working on bringing the telecommunication company to the capital market. One of the major success stories of this present administration was to convince MTN Nigeria to get listed on the Exchange. You can see when they had Initial Public Offer (IPO), it was oversubscribed. For bringing MTN Nigeria to the capital market, it attracted Airtel Africa to the Nigerian Exchange instead of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Airtel Africa is even bigger than MTN Nigeria because when you look at MTN, it only listed Nigeria not the wholly MTN Africa compared to Airtel Africa listing in our market and London Stock Exchange. Now, we have BUA Foods and BUA Cement listed in our Exchange. For all these companies to list on our market, I will say well-done President Muhammadu Buhari for creating a conducive environment. These four companies that I have mentioned constitute about 50 per cent of market capitalisation and they were all listed during President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.

We hope Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) since it is now a limited liability company will be listed too. President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) bill that took us 18 years into law and I wish NNPC will be listed also. They promised two years and it remains one year for NNPC to be listed on the NGX. We anticipated that the refineries, Nigeria LNG Ltd (NLNG), among others are quoted.

How has the capital market performed in terms of wealth creation and giving youth opportunities to invest?

Our capital market is still at the learning curve and creating more instruments to drive youths participation. One of the things Exchange promised was to launch derivatives. Derivatives are more speculative and I know youths love to speculate a lot. The reason is that what they are trading in the foreign exchange market is derivatives and it attracts speculations. The youths are not interested in long-term rather than a short-term investments.

We believed that it is one step and a welcome development if the capital market can fast-track the introduction of derivatives this year. Don’t’ forget that the FG introduced the Saving bond series that takes place every month. This Saving bond by FG is paid back four times a year. It has attracted the youth because the minimum to save is N10,000 and it has opened a window for youths to invest and create wealth.

We hope stakeholders will create like foreign exchange market for youths to participate in the capital market-related instruments. We have companies that are into it in Nigeria and we hope such product is listed in our capital market to attract more youths. All our counterparts like those in the JSE, among others have derivates for youths and it is supervised by the capital market regulating body.

How has FG’s new tax regime encouraged investors to trade in short-term instruments and bonds?

I am yet to see the bill but I do not think that government can implement such a policy because tax is solely administrated by the FIRS. You can’t duplicate duties to another agency of government. If there is a tax regime in the capital market, FIRS has the capacity to collect it. They introduced a capital gain tax for those who do transactions from N100million and above. It makes sense for the right government to introduce capital tax gain.

Even the MTN Nigeria offer, out of their capital gain, what are they going to give to the FG? We have seen many oil companies selling oil blocks and they are making capital gain and FG is demanding they give back in form of capital gain. To me, capital market tax is a welcome development because I see it as diversification in tax collection by the FG.

The Critical Capacity market bill is before the National Assembly, what role will it play in capital market development if eventually passed?

We are yet to see the contents of the bill but from all indications, the bill aims to ride on the achievements we already achieved with the amendments of CAMA. The bill is trying to incorporate those reforms into a Act so that they will have more power to perform effectively. An individual person can register as a company, among others.

What will the listing of NNPC bring to the capital market if eventually listed?

They promised that in two years, they will be listed. This is the second year and we hope by 2023, NNPC will be listed on the Exchange. Aramco in Saudi was recently listed and they listed $2trillion, the largest single listed company around the World. We are anticipating that NNPC repeat such in Africa.

There was this argument about having capital market stakeholders in MPC meeting of CBN. What is your view?

Let me explain better this way. We have two aspects of the market, which comprise capital market and money market. CBN is in charge of the monetary policy and it has to do with any money market matters. SEC is the apex capital market regulating body. SEC and CBN are different in operations as far as our domestic economic policies are concerned.

Does a stakeholder in the capital market want to be in the money market as an observer or as a what? The two complement each other no doubt but as it is right now, anything that has to do with the money market is handled by CBN.

Capital market stakeholders are dealing with issues relating to stock, among other long-term instruments. If there is anything like fiscal policy, it is the FG to act on and it is under the ministry of finance. Fiscal policy has to do with tax, tariff, import duties, banning of items imported into the country.

Globally, we have the monetary and fiscal policies that have come to stay and we need the two to complement each other in order for a country to record the growth in its economy.

How has transaction on the Exchange been post covid-19?

Although the trading floor of the Exchange has been closed since the first lockdown in 2020, the market operators are still trading remotely. You don’t need to visit the bank before you can transact your business. The same is applicable to trading in our market. This is one and half years the market has been shut down but we do not have any issue trading online.

By March it will be 2 years since we have shut down the NGX building and nothing has changed. Trillions of Naira changing hands electronically, and we do not need a trading floor to buy and sell stocks on the Exchange.

The introduction of an operating management system has already given us a wide range of trading remotely. Most of my clients trade with their phones and they do not need to call me. They follow the market report and take decisions on which stocks to buy. The management of The Exchange was prepared for such a thing and it eventually happened in 2020. The lockdown of 2020 had no impact on the capital market performance as most of the transactions were online.

If you remember in 2020, our All-Share Index gained over 50 per cent, one of the highest in the world and it gives us a position that both operators and regulators are ready to trade remotely. For me, we were ready for cases like this, and don’t forget that the capital market is for the elite. The system was willing and has the capacity to accommodate all the technologies. Shareholders can trade with their iPad, laptop, and phone and it has given shareholders more advantage to access the stock market.

For prospective investors, what stocks will you consider for them to invest in?

For me, it will depend on the kind of investors. If you’re a speculative kind of investor, penny stocks in the insurance sector can be considered. My reason is that one of these insurance stocks gained 300 per cent last year.

Investors can consider stocks that have recorded an improvement in revenue and profits. One of such stocks is Transcorp. We have also seen it in Jaiz bank, Fidson, and among other stocks that are actually changing their revenue and profit.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

