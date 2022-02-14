Kogi PRP Stalwart Urges President Buhari to Sign Electoral Amendment Bill

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

A Stalwart of the Peoples’ Redemption Party (PRP) and the party’s flag bearer in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Kogi State, Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim Aruwa, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to accent to the Electoral Bill in order to move Nigeria’s democracy forward.

Aruwa made this call while speaking on the sideline of the State Congress of the PRP, which was held at the Press Centre, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lokoja, on Saturday.

He explained that the signing of the electoral bill into law is very sacrosanct to compliment the efforts of the members of the National Assembly members that were aimed at strengthening fledgling democracy in the country.

According to him, “the unsigned electoral act amendment bill is necessary for this country and the President must sign it .Why is he now running away from it now?”

The PRP stalwart recalled that in 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari benefitted from the direct primaries adopted by his political party, APC, and wondered why the President did not want to sign it into law despite the contributions of the National Assembly members who gave other options such consensus, delegate, direct or indirect primaries in the clause.

He, therefore, appealed to the President to sign the bill ahead of next year general election, noting that it would enhance peoples’ participation in electing those them against a few people.

He reiterated the commitment of the PRP to wrestle power from the APC administration and take over the governance of Kogi State in 2023 because the party would redeem the state and its people from shackle of poverty.

Aruwa, who is poised to contest for governorship ticket again, decried the lack of critical infrastructural development in Kogi State and called on the people to join the PRP where everyone is equal.

He said: “I want to impress it on the people of Kogi State that I, Ahmed Ibrahim Aruwa, who contested for governorship under PRP in 2019, is very much around and ready to contest the governorship of the state come 2023.”

He, however, highlighted that he would leverage on agriculture to make Kogi State rice producing state by taking advantage of the Niger and Benue rivers.

Aruwa pledged to introduce financial inclusion through micro finance banking in all nooks and crannies of the state to enable rural dwellers to participate in the economic activities of Kogi State.

He commended the organisers of the just-concluded state congress of the PRP, noting that it was devoid of acrimony, vote and delegate buying.

“Now with the way and manner in which we have conducted the state congress, we have sent a signal to all to all political parties that the PRP is here and ready to take over from the present administration in Kogi State,” he stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

