FG Takes Delivery of 15 World Bank-funded Power Transformers

*New assets to aid transmission of 1,487mw

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government through the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, yesterday announced that it had taken delivery of 15 brand new power transformers through the Apapa Port, Lagos.

The transformers, it stated, comprise 10 60MVA 132/33kV and five 150MVA 330/132kV-capacity facilities and were delivered to TCN Central Store in Ojo, Lagos State, for onward delivery to various TCN project sites nationwide.

A statement by the General Manager Public Affairs of the federal government-owned entity, Ndidi Mbah, quoted the Acting Managing Director, TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, as disclosing that the contract for the supply of the transformers under the Nigerian Electricity Transmission Project (NETAP) was funded by the World Bank.

However, the statement added that the TCN will decide on the project sites the transformers will be deployed.

He informed that on installation and connection to the grid, the 10 60MVA 132/33kV power transformers and the five 150MVA 330/132kV transformers will add 637MW and 850MW respectively to the transmission network.

Consequently, it noted that this will increase the total capacity of the transmission system by 1,487MW while ensuring “N-1 reliability criteria” in the substations, which is strategic in enhancing grid stability.

Abdulaziz noted that earlier in August last year, the World Bank also funded transformer supply contracts which brought in 10 60MVA132/33kV transformers and 25 “earthing” transformers.

Out of the 10, he noted that five 60MVA transformers, were installed in Karu and Gombe substations, two are currently being installed in Kano and one in Lagos State.

“This is the first time in the history of TCN that it took delivery of large numbers of transformers within a short period.

“These are milestone achievements for TCN, as it strives to implement its short-term development plan under the Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion and Rehabilitation Programme (NEGMERP).

“ The World Bank-sponsored NETAP project is only one of the TCN donor-funded projects aimed at expanding the transmission grid, while also prioritising maintenance of the existing transmission infrastructures” he added.

According to him, the TCN is equally executing several projects funded by the Agence Français de Développement (AFD).

On the other hand, Abdulaziz noted that processes for projects funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) were progressing very fast and TCN will soon sign contracts for 330kV & 132kV substations.

“Meanwhile, the procurement of consultants for projects funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will soon commence,” TCN assured.

