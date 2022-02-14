Ekene and Chinenye Uzoeto: Valentine’s Day Gives Opportunity for Renewal of Love

While many a couple will be joining the world to mark St. Valentine’s Day today, February 14, Ekene and Chinenye Uzoeto, regale THISDAY with their love story. In this interview with Mary Nnah, they shared the journey of their exceptional love that has endured the test of time

What does Valentine mean to you?

Ekene: It means a lot to me, you express your feelings to your wife. Like a renewal of your love.

Chinenye: Love, that is what Valentine means to me.

So what does love mean to you?

Ekene: Love is being together with that individual who makes your heartbeat, who clicks with your spirit, who is your soulmate, who understands you.

Chinenye: Love is beautiful. Love is happiness, Love is joy, and so whatever makes you happy makes you feel loved.

Who was your first love interest and how did it end?

Ekene: I can’t remember, I will tell you the truth. I made my millions when I was young and squandered all on different females. So, I can’t remember any, please.

Chinenye: My ex, we started well but we didn’t end well.

How and where did you meet your wife?

Ekene: I met her at one of her brother’s houses in Lagos. And that day, they were having the sister’s introduction. She had heard my name severally before then because I’m her brother’s friend but we never met each other. Suddenly we met and I knew we had to be together.

Chinenye: Coincidentally, my husband came with my cousin to my sister’s introduction. Right there, he showed interest in me and I also liked him even though I wasn’t serious at that time.

Was it love at first sight?

Ekene: She knew what she wanted immediately she saw me likewise me.

And I started wooing her, sending her cards.

Chinenye: Yes it was love at first sight though he caught my attention first; it was love at first sight.

How did you propose to your wife/how did your husband propose to you?

Ekene: That was what she had always wanted; for me to make her my wife. Right from the moment she met me at her sister’s introduction when we started courting, she wanted me as her husband and I too wanted her as my wife. We did so after six years of being together, we wanted to stay together forever.

Chinenye: After six years of relationship, one day, I came from Bonny Island, where I was working in an oil servicing firm to visit him in Lagos, and then he went down on his knees and said ‘this time, I want to marry you and I mean it for real.’

How long have you been married?

Chinenye: 16 years

Tell us the craziest thing you have done for love and also the costliest price you have paid for love.

Ekene: I can’t answer this one.

Chinenye: The craziest thing I have done for love is fighting in public simply because somebody insulted my husband. Then the costliest thing I have paid for love was when I almost took my own life for the sake of love. His family didn’t want me and he had started to see another person due to family pressure. I took a poisonous substance and wanted to end it all but my love (husband) saved my life. He performed first aid on me, literally sucked the poison out of my system, carried me, and ran like a mad man to the hospital.

What attracted you to your spouse?

Ekene: I will be sincere on this. First of all, I don’t like a girl that pretends and I want a good life for myself. She is always neat in terms of housekeeping. She keeps everywhere neat. Also, I don’t like girls that paint their nails and go about with their hands lifted. They can’t even wash the undies they wear or even sweep the floor; my wife is not superficial, she is homely, that is what attracted me to her. She knows that when I come back home, she knows I am there, she takes good care of me. Do you know that even after 16 years of marriage and 22 years being together, my wife still chooses the clothes I wear each day. She lays it on the bed, with matching footwear. She takes care of everything about me. That is exactly what I call a woman.

Chinenye: He is kind-hearted, that’s it. His simplicity is out of this world. He is very accommodating.

What puts you off in a woman/man?

Ekene: It is pretense. When you know you can do something but you pretend that you have never done such a thing before. If you know who you are, tell me, I will understand, that is me. You are smoking a cigar; tell me you are smoking a cigar. If you are drinking beer, tell me you are drinking beer, I will take you as you are. But if you pretend and I find out later, that ends it.

Chinenye: Pride. I hate it when a man shows off his ego. It turns me off.

What is it that you don’t like about your spouse?

Chinenye: Shouting when he is angry, he can bring the building down with his anger.

How will you describe the love shared between you and your wife? Is it Romeo and Juliet type?

Ekene: Well, I am the Romeo and Juliet type even though she isn’t. Anyway, I love her, she loves me. I know we are not doing mama and papa type of love even though I know that the love she has for me is higher than my own.

Chinenye: I would say conventional kind of love but also so dearly like I was his blood too.

How do you express love to your spouse?

Ekene: She knows that I Iove her. Sometimes I will tell her something funny. I like making her laugh. I’m a fun-loving guy. I buy her clothes and shoes. I’m always making fun of her that I will send her to her father’s house with all these her shoes and clothes if she is going to take over all the whole wardrobe spaces in the house. She knows that it is all fun; she knows that I love her, that’s the most important thing.

Chinenye: Getting him a surprise gift, when he least expects it.

How many children do you have and how do they react when they see mummy and daddy playing this their kind of love?

Ekene: I have four boys. My wife is the only woman among soldiers in the house and they don’t have a problem, with the public display of attention we give to each other. They know Daddy is appreciating Mummy. Sometimes my eldest son will say, Mummy and Daddy have started again, let’s leave them, they have started to play love.

Who is more romantic between the two of you?

Ekene: It is not her, it is me.

Chinenye: He is. I am the rigid type.

What is the most annoying thing she has ever done?

Ekene: The most annoying thing she has done was locking me in during a little quarrel we had and telling me that I would not go to work. That’s my problem with her. Sometimes if we have issues, she would lock me up but what I usually do is that would remove my clothes, stay on the bed and tell her that I will not go anywhere again, but stay at home. Next thing, she will start begging me to please go to work, that she doesn’t want problem.

Chinenye: Shouting. He can shout!

Was there any point in your relationship that you regretted meeting each other?

Ekene: Not really, even though sometimes she provokes me so much by saying silly things. And you know that we men have our issues too. Most important thing is that after everything we settle. As soon as we get intimate with each other, the fight stops.

Chinenye: Yes, when family pressures came.

What were the challenges you faced initially in your marriage?

Ekene: Normally, Anambra men would try as much as possible to marry Anambra girls. I had challenges with that when my mama and papa told me I cannot marry an Imo girl. Even though my father would come from the village and say that I must tell her to go but I would usually tell her to go to her family’s house and stay, till when tension is calm, then she can later come back and then she will come back and again we would start as usual from where we stopped. Despite the pressure from family, I realised she was the only person I could spend my life with. I had tested and tried other females and yes I have known a lot but no one is like Chinenye, my wife, she is the best.

Chinenye: A lot but it was all worth it. I will face them all again because my husband is worth it. He is an Anambra man, so his parents wanted him to marry from their state. I am from Imo.

What has kept your relationship lasting and exciting? Is it money or love?

Ekene: Money answereth everything because without money, we would still be having problems and without money, the family will not run. This is our condition in Nigeria now, no money no love o. I pray that God will strengthen us and give us wisdom on how to make more money (laughs).

Chinenye: He is joking. It’s love that has kept us together to date.

What advice do you have for young couples?

Ekene: That marriage is not a bed of roses, so they should learn to be tolerant, prayerful, and learn to settle the dispute as soon as it comes up.

Chinenye: Choose wisely, be focused, keep the love and keep the flame alive.

Quote

“Marriage is not a bed of roses, so they should learn to be tolerant, prayerful, and learn to settle the dispute as soon as it comes up…Choose wisely, be focused, keep the love and keep the flame alive”

Attachments area

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

