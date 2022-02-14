CSOs Develop Self-regulatory Framework for Improved Accountability

Ugo Aliogo

As part of efforts to improve credibility, accountability and transparency in the operations of Civil Society Organisations, Community Based Organizations (CBOs), and Business Membership Organizations (BMOs), the Nigeria Network of NGOs in partnership with Palladium under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)- supported project, Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagements (SCALE), gathered 31 delegates in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital to drive, coordinate and review existing “models” self-regulatory framework that Nigerian CSOs can adopt.

A statement issued by the Executive Director, Nigeria Network of NGOs, Oyebisi Oluseyi, said: “The CSO consultative meeting on self-regulation which is part of a round of consultations after the southwestern consultation held in Ibadan in December 2021 hosted by the Network, reviewed 37 extant statutory laws and policies as they affect the overall operations of CSOs/BMOs/Professional Associations, taking note of the level of implementation of these laws across the different states of the country.”

The statement stated that the delegates gauged the effectiveness of implementation in line with the impact of regulations on civil access to government data, engagement in policy and governance processes and citizen participation.

Speaking at the meeting, Co-Chair of the National Technical Committee on Self-Regulation in Nigeria, Harry D. Udoh, in his presentation stated that CSOs realised the importance of working within statutory regulatory framework as legitimate citizens of the country.

He hinted that the work of the NTC is aimed at ensuring an enabling environment of Nigerian CSOs while assuring the public of credibility, accountability, and transparency in their practices.

