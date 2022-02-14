Convention: Concerned APC Members Urge Buhari to Meet with National Chairmanship Aspirants

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for February 26, 2022, the Concerned APC Members Forum has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to hold a meeting with all the national chairmanship aspirants, with the aim of picking a consensus candidate.

The group in a letter dated February 11, 2022, which was addressed to Buhari and signed by its Convener, Mr. Okpokwu Ogenyi, said the president has been the only reason the party is formidable, dependable, and reliable.

It added that Buhari’s integrity and sincerity remain the pillar holding the party together since the 2015 general election.

However, the concerned APC members noted that judging by the activities of the various actors in the party, it appealed to the president not to allow the selfish interest of the 2023 presidential ambition of some ranking members to destroy the party.

It said it wanted Buhari to recommend a highly committed and disciplined member with acute knowledge of party administration to emerge as the national chairman of the party.

According to the forum, “Your Excellency, it was your interview with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) that prompted the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) to initiate the process of the forthcoming national convention of our party slated for February 26. Again, we say thank you, sir.

“Judging by the activities of the various actors, we appeal to you not to allow the selfish interest of the 2023 presidential ambition of some ranking members to destroy the party.

“We recommend that you call a meeting of all the aspirants for the national chairmanship position and hand over the preferred candidate to them, instructing an all-inclusive government. This will immediately heal any injury in the heart of any and the course of explanation to his supporters while he steps down.”

The group said such would go a long way in reducing the internal crisis in the party, controlling the expenditure of some aspirants, and solving the problem of reconciliation after the national convention.

It also called the attention of the president to the fact that immediately after the convention, the party would prepare for primary election which is not far away, hence, the need to minimise the crises and concentrate on the 2023 general election, which it said is very important.

The concerned members lamented that the ruling party has been in crisis since it won the 2015 presidential election.

