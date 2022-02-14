Buhari, Jonathan, Northern Govs, Obaigbena, Others Condole Tambuwal, Sultan, over Magajin Garin’s Death

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

President Muhammad Buhari, former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) and other eminent Nigerians including the Chairman/Editor-in-Chief, THISDAY and Arise News Channel, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, have expressed sadness and shock over the death of the grandson of the late Premier of the Northern Region, Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba who died in Kaduna on Saturday.

The president yesterday formally sent a high powered delegation of four ministers to condole the government and people of Sokoto state over the death of Magajin Garin (Mayor of) Sokoto, late Alhaji Hassan Danbaba

A statement signed by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Sokoto State Governor, Muhammad Bello, disclosed that Buhari was represented by the Ministers of Justice, Aviation, Water Resources and Police Affairs: Abubakar Malami, Hadi Sirika, Suleiman Hussaini Adamu and Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi respectively.

It also included were the Managing Director of Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA), Alhaji Buhari Bature and Mallam Muhammad Mamman Daura, son of President Buhari’s nephew.

According to the statement, earlier in the day, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State and the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero condoled the people and government of Sokoto state.

Also at hand during the visit by the Governor and Emir were the former Chairman/CEO of FSB International Bank Plc, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen and Obaigbena, an associate of the departed Magajin Gari.

During the condolence visit which took the visitors to the government lodge of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State and the palace of the Sultan, Malami, who led the delegation from the Presidency said: “This delegation is that of the federal government which the president directed to come and condole you and the people of Sokoto over the demise of one of your councilors’ and an illustrious son of the state, the Mayor of Sokoto.”

“President Buhari mourns the passage of the mayor and is with you in spirit as you pray for the repose of his soul,” Malami added as the other ministers in the entourage took turns to pray for the late Magajin Gari.

In his remarks before the president’s representative came, Ganduje described the passage of the late Sokoto kingmaker as a “great loss,” not only to the people of Sokoto but also those of Kano.”

“The death,” according to Ganduje, “shook the people and government of Kano state because of the close relationship the late Magajin Gari had with the people and government of the state.”

Praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, the Commander of Kano state Hisbah Corps, Sheikh Haruna Ibn Sina, extended condolence on behalf of the government of the state to the Sultan.

Quoting a Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), Ibn Sina said: “What Allah has taken is His and what he has given is equally His. You should all exercise patience with whatever trial befalls you.”

The visitors later extended condolences to the family of the late Mayor at his family house in Gangaren Dankure area of Sokoto metropolis.

Also, Jonathan, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, expressed sadness over the passing of the deceased.

In a condolence message to the Sultan of Sokoto, the Government and people of Sokoto State, Jonathan described the late Danbaba as a distinguished leader and traditional ruler whose peaceful disposition endeared him to many people across the country.

The former President stated: “I am saddened by the sudden exit of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, the Magajin Garin Sokoto. He was a distinguished traditional ruler, charismatic leader and bridge builder who was unflinching in his constant engagement with both traditional and political leaders across the country, towards fostering national unity.

“He will be sadly missed not only by the people of Sokoto but by all who related with him because of his peaceful disposition and love for humanity. May Allah forgive all his shortcomings and grant him al Jannah Firdaus.”

In a separate statement, the NGF Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, in a condolence message described the death as a great loss to the Sokoto Caliphate, Sokoto State, the northern region and nation at large.

Lalong said, in the statement signed by his Director of Press, Simon Macham, that the deceased was a highly respected traditional title holder who walked in the footsteps of his grandfather, Sir Ahmadu Bello and used his influence to serve the people through every available opportunity.

He added that the late Danbaba devoted himself to the service of his people through humility, hard work, generosity and forthrightness.

“As an influential title holder in the Sokoto Caliphate, the deceased carried himself with dignity and candour, working with other leaders within the North and other parts of the country to find solutions to the many challenges of the nation. His role in reviving agriculture particularly rice farming has been widely acknowledged,” the governors said.

Conveying the heartfelt condolences of the northern governors to the immediate family, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, Tambuwal, the government and people of Sokoto State, Lalong said the deceased would missed by Nigerians.

Late Danbaba, a scion of the late Sardauna of Sokoto died on Saturday after a brief illness in Kaduna and was buried the same day in the Sokoto Hubbare tomb reserved for the descendants of Sheikh Usmanu Danfodio (1754-1817).

