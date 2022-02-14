Awosika, Aboyeji, Brown, Others to Grace Agility Conference 2022

Ugo Aliogo

Former Chairman of First Bank Nigeria, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Co-founder, Andela, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, and Founder, Flying Doctors, Ola Brown are among 15 speakers to grace 2022 Agility Conference.

A statement by the organisers said the conference which is themed: ‘Agility for Competitive Advantage,’ would be held virtually from April 5-7 2022.

The Organiser, Aanu Gopald, assured participants to expect a exciting and fully packed thought provoking sessions.

He experienced that during the 2022 Regional Scrum Gathering, individuals will be empowered, as well as get assistance and answers to concerns about how to create positive innovative disruptions in Africa.

She said: “The conference is in collaboration with the Scrum Alliance to bring together like-minded professionals in both private and public sectors from across the globe.”

