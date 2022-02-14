(Updated) ASUU Begins Four-Week Roll over Strike

By Funmi Ogundare

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Monday, said it was embarking on a roll-over four-week strike beginning from February 14, following the failure of the federal government to fully implement the Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) and the Memorandum of Action ( MoA).

Some of the union’s grievances with the federal government include; non-deployment of University Transparency Accountability Solution ( UTAS), non- release of the white paper by the visitation panel, Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) and non- payment of EAA to members of ASUU OAU, illegal appointment of Dr. Isah Ali Pantami as a Professor of Cyber security by FUTO, proliferation of state universities, victimisation of academics in state universities, JAMB encroachment into university autonomy, among others.

The President of the union, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who briefed journalists at the end of its National Executive Council ( NEC) meeting held at University of Lagos, Akoka, expressed concern about the non – implementation of MoA and MoU by the federal government saying that it is yet to indicate its readiness to sign the the draft agreement of the renegotiation of May 2021 to address the deteriorating conditions of Nigeria’s public universities.

He regretted that IPPIS is a cesspool of corruption which glaringly undermines the autonomy of the Nigerian University system, saying that the payment platform was unilaterally imposed by the the government to further compound the multi-faceted problems in the universities.

According to him, “the imposition of IPPIS undermines the universal tradition of sabbatical leave system, visiting and adjunct appointments, and other essential aspects of university autonomy by attempting to integrate the financial and bereaucratic administration of the universities into the Nigerian civil service structure.”

Osodeke described the IPPIS as incompatible with the peculiar attributes and operations of public university system, adding that many years of non-payment of earned academic allowances are triggering industrial crisis in our universities.

Emphasising on the illegal appointment of Dr. Isah Pantami as a professor of Cyber Security by the Federal University of Technology, Owerri ( FUTO) ASUU president noted he was not qualified and that his appointment violated established procedure for the appointment of professors in the university.

“He is a serving minister and a lecturer, this is very wrong. NEC has directed all members and branches of our union throughout the federation not to recognise, accord or treat Dr. Isah Ali Pantami as a professor of Cybersecurity under any guide. NEC also resolved to sanction all ASUU members who participated in the process that led to the illegal appointment in accordance with the establishment procedures of our union,” the president stressed.

He said the union was not insensitive to the genuine concerns about stable academic calendars in public universities, but that the blame should be put squarely at the doorsteps of those who ignored its patriotic yearnings for a development-oriented education in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

