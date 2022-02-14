APC Chairmanship Candidates Accuse Agballah of Forgery

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Forum of the APC Chairmanship Candidates in the forthcoming Enugu State Local Government elections has accused Ugochukwu Agbala, one of the factional chairman of the party of forgery of documents.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IG) Usman Alkali Baba, the forum said it was strange that Agballah, who indicated interest to join the party after registration of new members was concluded, was later parading a membership slip.

In the letter, which was signed by the forum’s coordinator, Hon. Victor Offordi Nwankwo, the forum alleged that Agballah indicated interest to join the party in July 26, 2021, whereas membership registration ended in March 31, 2021.

“In October, 2021, Agballah started brandishing a forged membership registration slip of the party and further commenced a campaign that he is now a fully registered member of the party” the forum alleged.

In the letter, the forum told the IG that forgery was a very serious issue and appealed that Agballah should be investigated and brought to justice as no one is above the law.

Meanwhile, the Zikist-Buhari-Movement (ZBM) Enugu State Chapter has commended the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, for making efforts to unite the main factions of the party in Enugu State.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Victor Nwankwo and made available to newsmen yesterday, the ZBM described the CECPC’s action wherein it withheld the certificate of return meant for Agballa as a “milestone in uniting APC Enugu State

The ZBM appealed to Buni and the Committee not to succumb to what it described as an intense lobby to impose Agballah on the people of Enugu state.

“In one voice, we don’t want Chief Agballah, for his membership is shrouded in controversial validity of which we had earlier petitioned the Inspector General of Police” the movement said.

It appealed to the committee to keep the Certificate of Enugu State in abeyance as distinguished Senators Ken Nnamani, Ayogu Eze, Sulivan Chime, Fidel Ayogu, Emperor Baywood Chris Ibe, Okechukwu Ezea and Osita Okechukwu among others had concluded plans to harmonize the main factions.

The movement maintained that APC major stakeholders had met severally for the harmonization and that handing over a certificate of return to Agballah would not have promoted peace in the party.

It explained that Agballah is not a valid member of the APC, adding that when the party ended official registration and revalidation in March, 2021, Agballa was still in PDP’s comfort zone.

