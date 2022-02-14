8th Nigeria Pitch Awards Holds March 27in Abuja

Organisers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards announced at the weekend plans to host the 8th Award Ceremony after the FIFA World Cup play-off final leg between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana on 27th Marchin the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a statement, President of the awards, Mr Shina Phillips, said that in addition to announcement of winners for all award categories, Dr Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, wife of the President will be honoured with the Special Achievement in Sports Award for her contributions to the development of women football in Africa.

Philips also confirmed that Mrs Betsy Obaseki, Edo State First Lady; IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector General of Police and; Mr. Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member will be honoured during the ceremony.

Other highlights of the 8th Award Ceremony will include announcement of winners in 17 award categories. It will be noted that organisers unveiled nominees for the 8th edition of the awards on 5th January 2022 in Lagos.

The King of the Pitch category will be a straight contest between the Napoli FC of Italy forward Victor Osimhen, Leicester City FC of England midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and KRC Genk hitman Paul Onuachu.

In the Queen of the Pitch category, FC Barcelona Feminino striker Asisat Oshoala will square up against the FC Robo Queens sensation, Gift Monday and Linkopings FC of Sweden’s Uchenna Kalu.

In the Football Friendly Governor of the Year category, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will compete for the crown.

Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City FC is up against Napoli FC’s Victor Osimhen and KRC Genk’s Paul Onuachu in the race for the Striker of the Year Award.

The battle for the Corporate Sponsor of Football Award will be between leading airline, Air Peace, telecom giants MTN and oil and gas solutions provider AITEO Group.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

