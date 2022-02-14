2023: Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Fault Atiku’s Comment on Zoning

Sunday Aborisade

The Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has faulted a statement credited to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not recognise the principle of zoning political offices.

The middle belt and southern leaders described Atiku’s comments as disappointing and hypocritical.

SaMBA stated this in a statement signed by its Spokesman, Mr. Rwang Pam Jnr., on Monday.

The former vice-president had, at a meeting with members of a group, Let’s Fix Nigeria, reportedly faulted the call for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone its presidential ticket to a particular region of the country.

But SaMBA, in the statement, said such statement “contradicted Atiku’s previous postures as a statesman that has always demanded for equity, fairness and justice in the country”.

The group recalled that the former vice-president was in the vanguard for zoning in 2011 when he wanted to wrestle power from former President Goodluck Jonathan.

SaMBA also stated that Atiku had, in his campaign for zoning, led northern PDP leaders including Governors AminuTambuwal, Bukola Saraki and Rabiu Kwankwaso to stage a public walkout of the PDP National Convention in 2015.

It explained that Jonathan had said he would run for president then.

SaMBA asked the former vice-president — what had changed now?

Part of the statement read: “The same Alhaji Atiku had on December 15, 2010, warned the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party not to jettison the already existing zoning of the PDP at the National Stakeholders Conference of the party in 2010 which had the present National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, in attendance.

“Atiku also in an interview with Daily Trust on June 6, 2013, urged the PDP to return to the principle of zoning.

“SaMBA therefore demand to know from Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, what exactly had changed between 2010 and 2013 and today that the former vice-president is fighting against zoning the Presidency in 2023.”

The group further stated that while the word “zoning” may not be contained in the Nigerian Constitution, its spirit and the principle of Federal Character was provided for in the constitution, so also are fairness, justice and equity clearly written in the 1999 Constitution.

SaMBA referred Atiku to Section 14 (1), (3) and (4) of the constitution which justified zoning political offices.

It added that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is from the northern region, would complete his eight years in 2023, and that it was expected that Atiku would honourably throw his weight behind one of his associates from the southern part of Nigeria especially from the South-east as a true democrat and a self-proclaimed advocate of fairness, justice and equity.

The statement further read: “Section 14 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended stated that the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a state based on the principles of democracy and social justice.

“Section 14 (3) states that the composition of the government of the federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity and also to command national loyalty.

“This is to ensure that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or in any of its agencies.

“We expect Atiku Abubakar to support one of his political associates from Southern Nigeria who have been with him for many years, especially the South-east that massively supported him in 2019.”

