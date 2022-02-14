2023: Senatorial Ambition of Gov’s Allies Cause Ripples in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023, the Kwara Central Senatorial District ambition of the three allies of the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, may have continued to cause ripples in the four local government councils of Ilorin West, Ilorin South, Ilorin East and Asa that make up the senatorial district.

The affected allies are the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Alhaji Yinka Aluko; a former governorship aspirant of the APC in 2019 election, Alhaji Yahaya Seriki; and Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe who is currently representing the senatorial district at the National Assembly.

While the incumbent senator, Oloriegbe was said to have shown his interest in the second term bid, the other two allies of the governor were also said to have thrown their hats into the rings so as to take the senatorial ticket from the present occupant.

The ambition, it was gathered has polarised the members of the APC in the four local government councils of the senatorial district.

It was further learnt that, while some members of the APC in the senatorial have expressed their reservations over the return bid of the occupant of the position in view of his alleged non proper representation at the National Assembly, the other members viewed that it should be turn of other local government councils in the senatorial to produce the Senator from the senatorial district.

Senator Oloriegbe is from Ilorin West local government council, Alhaji Aluko is also from Ilorin West local government and Alhaji Seriki is from Ilorin East local government council.

The people of Ilorin West local government had produced Senators from the senatorial district especially late former Senate Leader, Dr. Olusola Saraki, former Senator Gbemisola Rukayat Saraki and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki .

Sources said that, for justice and fair play, the members of the APC from Ilorin East local government must be allowed to produce the next senator in the senatorial.

This agitations, according to THISDAY checks, have continued to cause ripples among the party stakeholders in the senatorial district. .

Sources close to the party told our correspondent that, though the governor is yet to take decision on whom to take the slot but the development has continued to unsettle the affected contenders in the senatorial.

Sources added that the incumbent senator, Dr. Oloriegbe was said to have been moving round all the wards that make up the senatorial for second term bid for mobilisations ahead of the primary of the party in the zone.

Also, Alhaji Aluko was said to have been having series of meetings with the members of the party in the four local government councils of the senatorial so as to garner more support ahead of the election.

Alhaji Seriki on his part, he has not left any stone unturned to mobilise more people into his camp so as to beat the other contenders during the forthcoming primary of the party.

His recent returning home from Abuja to Ilorin recently was witnessed with mammoth crowd at the Ilorin International Airport.

Addressing his supporters, Alhaji Seriki said that, he would provide a qualitative representation to the people of the Kwara Central senatorial if given chance come 2023 in the state.

He said: “the people of my senatorial deserve good leadership and representation and I am preparing to provide the agenda so as to bring new lease of life to the people of the Kwara Central senatorial district come next elections in the state.”

Seriki, however, used the gathering to call on the members of the APC to continue to support the government so as to ensure the electoral victory of the party in the next elections in the state.

