2023: Plateau Group Urges Osinbajo to Heed Nigerian’s Call to Contest for President

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau Friends of Osinbajo (PFO), a youth group from the 17 local government areas in Plateau State, yesterday in Jos called on the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) to heed the call by Nigerians to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The group said that they have done assessment of the profile of all the persons clamouring to be president of Nigeria, and have chosen to pitch their tent with Osinbajo because of his outstanding record.

Convener of the PFO, Mr. Tony Ngwen, who read a communique to press men after a town hall meeting at the Eliel Centre, Jos, said that beyond partisan politics, their interest was to support a leader that would make Nigeria work.

Ngwen said: “The call on Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is predicated on his sterling leadership qualities, which is evidenced by his record of performance especially with the Social Intervention Programmes (SIPs) that have impacted the lives of many Nigerians in tremendous proportions.

“Since his assumption of office as Vice President of Nigeria in 2015, he has demonstrated uncommon competence, character, courage, credibility and compassion in discharging his responsibilities and duties as Chairman of the National Economic Council. He is no doubt a bridge builder and an embodiment of national unity.

“From the foregoing, we are calling on Nigerians in the North, South, East and West, and from all works of life to join the legion of progressives in our quest for a functional and effective presidency.

“Together we can better the narratives for the common good of our countrymen and women.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of Karl Kumm University, Vom, in Plateau state, Professor Audu Gambo, who delivered a keynote address at the town hall meeting, noted that Nigeria as a country is presently at the crossroads, and the decision by the people in the 2023 elections will have far reaching implications.

Gambo said: “We have not joined the league of developed nations yet, not because we lack the natural resources but because we have not had the opportunity to be led by a visionary leader. Since 1960, we have not had strategic leaders in the true sense of the word. We may have had leaders that came close, but we are not there yet.”

Gambo regretted that just few people do not want the country to move forward and urged Nigerians to participate fully during the forthcoming elections.

He said: “We cannot escape the influence of politics whether we decide to participate or not, but it is better to participate. People should not be held captives by political parties but on the candidate’s competence and capacity to deliver on the expectations of the people.

“The objective of my paper presentation is for us to be change agents, so that Nigeria can progress,” the vice chancellor said.

