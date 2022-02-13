Will Betty Akeredolu Contest for Elective Post?

HighLife

Marriage takes people to interesting heights. But sometimes, these heights are only possible because individuals have the vision to choose their battles and fellow commandos. With the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his wife, Betty in the picture, one cannot think of a better executive pairing in the current political configuration of Nigeria. Hence, the rumour of Betty nursing the ambition for an elective post has not been thrown out of the window as hearsay.

To say that Madam Betty is powerful in Ondo State is to say that a centipede has about a hundred legs. Compared to her husband who is both forceful and charmingly subtle, Betty reportedly stays behind the curtains and wields political power. But it is said that she is her husband’s number-one fan and the person that is most feared by his associates and rivals.

With this curious reputation in mind, people have not been able to ignore the Ondo First Lady’s reported intention to represent Imo West Senatorial District in the next elections. According to the reports, this is the lady’s next political move after helping to ensure that her husband’s power and prestige are preserved in Ondo State.

Some people have immediately opposed the idea of an Ondo State First Lady becoming a Senator in Imo. Others who are more informed regarding the true state of things have generously updated these people on the basics: Betty is originally (and still is) a native of Imo. Her marriage to Governor Akeredolu notwithstanding, Betty has at least checked that qualification box. But is this enough to contest with the others for the Imo West senatorial position? That is a question for further deliberation.

Nevertheless, it has to be said that Madam Betty is no novice to politics. Having stood beside her husband all these years, not to mention her achievements prior to his gubernatorial position, there is no doubt that she is confident of the odds. So if it turns out to be true and Betty contests for the senatorial position, the election is sure to be intriguing regardless of the results.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

