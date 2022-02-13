When a Priest Engaged in Hate Speech

Notes for File

A church is supposed to encourage large attendance of worshippers from different tribes to grow in strength, and in the propagation of the gospel as one big family. Unlike a political gathering where the fear of domination and marginalisation is prevalent, a church encourages every tribe to record the highest number of attendance in its activities.

But the Parish Priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ewu-Owa, Gberigbe in Ikorodu, Lagos, Rev. Fr. James Anelu, recently deviated from the teachings of the church when he banned Igbo songs and choruses in his parish over the fear that the tribe was dominating others.

The supposed priest was said to have angrily stopped a soul-lifting chorus during the second collection, noting that the Igbo cannot keep dominating other people in his Catholic parish.

He reportedly cited the case of his Benin Diocese where he claimed that the Igbo dominated to the point of becoming the Bishop.

With his level of education and exposure to the words of God, Anelu failed to realise that the church does not offer material rewards to its members to attract crowd. It is the members of the church that contribute all the funds for the running of the church, including the welfare of the priest, without receiving anything in return, except the words of God. It is shocking to note that Anelu’s hatred for Ndigbo blinded his eyes that he did not realise that the larger the number of Ndigbo in his parish, the greater the contributions they make for the growth of the Catholic church. Those who are not in a position to contribute financially also make themselves available to offer selfless services to the church but Anelu also failed to realise this because of his hatred for the Igbo.

It is heartwarming that the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Bishop Alfred Martins, in a “disclaimer,” had suspended the priest, directing him to proceed on “an indefinite leave of absence”.

While announcing the suspension, Martins, in the letter dated February 7, 2022, noted that he made some completely unacceptable comments about Igbo songs being sung in the church and unsavoury remarks that do not represent the Catholic church’s position on the common brotherhood of peoples of all tribes and religions.

Anelu should also be prosecuted for hate speech.

