What is Okorocha’s Legacy in Imo State as He Reports Uzodinma to Buhari?

Things are happening in Nigeria. Former Imo State Governor and current Senator representing lmo West senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, has requested the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari in the running of Imo State.

Rochas insisted that his successor, Governor Hope Uzodinma, is messing up the state and making the people cry. In response, critics of the former governor and alleged aspiring candidate for the 2023 presidential seat have stated that Okorocha has nothing to base his accusations on. If anything, the man is only looking to poke holes in the shirt of his successor.

If there is one individual whose presidential bid is first, sending people reeling in shock and then into fits of laughter, it would be Okorocha. He is a nice person, an individual that seems to put everybody else before himself. In keeping with this image, he recently asked President Buhari to help him stop Governor Uzodinma from removing his legacy —which in his opinion might be the only thing keeping Imo together.

Okorocha’s request has been met with guffaws in some quarters and sighs in others. This is because it is difficult to point out particular legacies of the former governor that might be capable of consoling Imo citizens.

While Okorocha has a league of sympathisers and supporters in and outside the state, there is no doubt that those who would see him in prison are equally many. Thus, when Okorocha said that Uzodinma wanted to jettison his legacy, the latter category of onlookers turned to look at the statues he erected in his time as governor.

Of course, to say that Okorocha only built statues in his eight years of gubernatorial administration is unfair. He built bridges, schools, roads, the usual ensemble of projects. Yet, it is the handful (a little over a handful, to be honest) of statues that catch people’s attention the most.

