Valentine: Glo Subscribers to Enjoy Bonus Data

In celebration of the 2022 Valentine season, Glo is offering its subscribers a special edition of Smartphone Festival which will give them Free Bonus Data ranging from 500MB to 3GBmonthly over the next six months to share with their loved ones.

The company said that the offer, which will run from February 10 to 25, 2022, is open to any customer who visits any Gloworld outlet during the period to buy a smartphone.

It explained that the data volume the subscriber gets will be determined by the price of the particular smartphones purchased.

“The new Smartphone Festival was unveiled to add flavour to our customers’ Valentine season. We expect that our customers will be engaged in a lot of online activities before and around February 14, so we decided to provide a convenient platform for them to buy genuine devices at affordable prices for themselves and their loved ones while enjoying free data at the same time”, Globacom said in a statement in Lagos.

Models of handsets available for purchase at Gloworld outlets across the country include Apple, Samsung, Infinix, Tecno and Itel.

“Subscribers are assured of genuine devices which come with warranties and after sales support from the manufacturers. The prices are also the most competitive in the market”, the statement noted, adding further that “Customers will also use the free data bundles accruing from the promo to reach their loved ones to express their feelings of love and commitment”.

“Subscribers can view their data balance by dialing *127*0# or*777#.They can also visit the portal at http://hsi.glo.com or SMS ‘info’ to127”, the statement concluded.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

