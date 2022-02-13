Tube Awards Unveiling Holds Today

The much-anticipated unveiling of the Tube Awards will be held today, February 13, at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

Tube Awards is a first of its kind in the Nigerian television industry. It recognises and rewards artistic and technical skills in the TV industry. The awards will accept and review works on cable, digital and terrestrial television.

Hosted by veteran Nollywood actor Segun Arinze and model Fadeke ‘Moymo’ Adesunloye, the unveiling is an avenue to intimate stakeholders and practitioners in the TV space on the peculiarities of the award as well as introduce the Board of Trustees.

According to the organising committee Tube Afrique, the awards which has been in incubation for two years is likely to be held later this year with the aim of making it the Emmys equivalent in Nigeria.

