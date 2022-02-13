Tourism Giant, Runsewe Set to Host Another High-Octane Event

HighLife

Any sharp social executive in Nigeria’s high society knows that business contracts make for only half of the muscle of influence that they wield. The other half goes to the category of parties that they can throw. In light of this fact, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has sent out invitation cards to the most prestigious individuals in the country to gather and mingle.

According to reports, Runsewe organised this high-octane event as a salute and shout out to the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA). Runsewe seems to think that NANTA is a giant among the governmental agencies in the country and occupies the number-one position for being the most peaceful, impactful hardworking industry trade group in the country.

While the date of the party is yet to be scheduled and announced to the invitees, Runsewe has already told all and sundry to prepare their tummies for food and wine and their hips for dancing in Abuja of all places. Thus, it is expected that it is not only the higher-ups of Nigeria’s top-tier business merchants that will make it to the event but also expatriates and representatives of other governments that will be present. In brief, anybody who is anybody in the Culture-Tourism, Aviation, and the corporate world, in general, will be there.

For those who know Runsewe, while the NCAC DG has earned a reputation for throwing great parties, there is almost always an intention behind it. As we see in the case, there is going to be a lot of bridge-crossing and nation-building in the process. But that’s just the kind of man that Runsewe is, one that thinks ahead and knows his onions enough to raise culture and tourism above his shoulders every time he steps out of his house. No wonder he remains the leading person for all things culture and tourism in Nigeria.

