Top Nigerian Love Songs for Valentine’s Day

It’s that time of the month when love is in the air. To make your Valentine’s Day more colourful this season, here are some quintessential Nigerian songs to spice up the ambience on the special day.

Onyeka Onwenu, ‘One Love’

She may be called the ‘elegant stallion’ as a show of feminine strength, but there’s a softer side to Onwenu. This is revealed in the 1991 smash song ‘One Love’. It is a Jazz infused mid-tempo anthem that had the entire nation basking in platonic love.

2Baba ‘African Queen’

The opening guitar riffs always set the mood. Released in the early 2000s, the ballad has remained relevant as a go-to love song for lovebirds. It is possibly the country’s greatest love export. Invest in it.

Timi Dakolo ‘Iyawo Mi’

Raising a family can be a daunting task, and sometimes might rub off some of the romantic shine in a relationship. Dakolo gives a tutorial on how to appreciate your significant other through words and deeds in this song.

Wande Coal, ‘Olulufe’

Do you have a hard time expressing how you feel about that special someone? Well, let this piece where Coal shines in falsetto glory do the talking for you. It is the crooner at his most vulnerable, so put pen to paper and make notes.

Styl-Plus, ‘Olufunmi’

Relationships are not a bed of roses. Even as the love bug bites you, the itch isn’t felt immediately, so we tend to overlook minor flaws. But over time, the shortcomings become apparent and unbearable. In the love tale marked by string instruments, the trio of Styl-Plus are on the brink of losing their relationships. Listen in on how they sang their way to redemption.

MI ft. Waje, ‘One Naira’

Many love stories don’t start on a high note, and for those that did, difficult times abound. This period, as perceived by many, is the litmus test of true love. On ‘One Naira’, MI and Waje reassure each other of the commitment they owe themselves. How’s that for a Nigerian Bonnie and Clyde?

Paul Play Dairo, ‘Angel of My Life’

This one has an airy aura to it. Steeped in Caribbean influences on the backdrop of R’n’B, Paul Play delivers this once in a lifetime piece. With direct lyrics, he woos the love of his life. That’s one man who knows exactly what he wants. Follow him.

Flavour, ‘Ada Ada’

The idea of weddings is beautiful and frightful at the same time. In this Igbo highlife song, Flavour details the array of emotions when a man and woman decide to be with each other.

Davido, ‘Aye’

Being with someone who loves you for who you are will instil peace of mind. You become confident that your significant other will stand beside you through thick and thin. ‘Aye’ is a special ode to those who have stood right next to you when it truly mattered.

Lagbaja, ‘Never Far Away’

The masked singer explains that true love isn’t affected by distance. Although he admits that it is shaken now and then, still it stands tall. The powerful ballad that runs into over six minutes of playtime will have you awed by the vocal prowess of Ego and the precision of the orchestral arrangement.

Sunny Neji, ‘Oruka’

Two words: Wedding day. Neji spins vows into lyrics. It’s time to reaffirm your commitment to your significant other.

Johnny Drille, ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Drille diverts into the folk music genre to conjure this powerful piece on love inspired by Shakespearean characters Romeo and Juliet with slight modifications to his story. Indeed, this one is a modern classic.

Simi, ‘Love Don’t Care’

‘You found love in a hopeless place’ is the expression that best describes this song. It’s the kind of love that is out of grasp, yet Simi fights for and claims what her heart desires using soft words on relaxing instrumentals.

P-Square, ‘Ifunanya’

Although they have a plethora of love songs to choose from their discography, ‘Ifunanya’ carries a certain punch to it. They make love seem fun.

Tosin Martins, ‘Olomi’

Finally, you both settle in for that great dinner that took months to plan. Playing ‘Olomi’ in the background puts the cherry on top of your efforts. It tells the story you aren’t able to tell. The melodies will heighten the experience.

Because Valentine’s Day is a gift that keeps giving, here are some honourable mentions: Jodie’s ‘Under the Mango Tree; Banky W’s ‘Whatchu Doing Tonight’’; D’banj’s ‘Fall in Love’; Adekunle Gold’s ‘Orente’; Duncan Mighty’s ‘Obianuju’ and Chike’s ‘Running’.

