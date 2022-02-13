THE DEATH OF AYOMIKUN AJIBOLA

The death of Miss Ayomikun Ajibola, a 200-level student of the Department of Linguistics and African Languages, Obafemi Awolowo University, after falling into a poorly constructed septic tank has sent the entire university community into mourning.

Eye witnesses in the maintenance hostel where Miss Ayomikun resided testified that the young lady spent more than 35 minutes in the septic tank before she was rescued, and confirmed dead at the hospital.

The poor emergency rescue culture in Nigeria has once again contributed to the death of this innocent student, whose parents laboured hard to finance her education up to the tertiary level.

While the university management should ensure that the case is investigated to avert a recurrence, it will be important for the management to also institute a high – powered committee responsible for monitoring the welfare of students in private hostels.

The lack of swift emergency response in Nigeria has contributed to waste of lives. While the Nigeria Fire Service Act of 2004 placed the Nigerian Fire Service directly under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Interior, it is important for the ministry to devise new techniques by ensuring Nigerians are better protected during emergencies. States and federal governments should also prioritize this section within their jurisdictions by providing better welfare for staff of these agencies, and providing them with adequate equipment in order to promptly respond to distress situations.

– Okanume Precious Mmesoma, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, Osun State

