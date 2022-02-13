Terrorists Kill Chief, Wife, Raze Down Church, Community in Southern Kaduna

Ramin Kura, in Badurim Sama ward, Kauru local government area of Kaduna state was on Saturday morning attacked by terrorists suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, who killed the community Chief, Gowon Mutua, 55 and his wife Hauwa Gowon 48. Middle Belt Times can authoritatively report.

The terrorists were said to have invaded the agrarian community which shares border with Zangon Kataf local government where terrorists have been launching consistent attacks since January 2022, at about 4:30am local time on Saturday, February 12, shooting sporadically as residents run helter skelter for their lives, a source told Middle Belt Times.

The assailants who are said to be armed Fulani herdsmen burnt down the entire village including the only church there says Bulus Kazah a resident of the community.

Ramin Kura is on the axis of Kauru local government area occupied by Atyap natives.

Our correspondent gathered that there is ongoing mass exodus of frightened villages who have been worn out by sustained killings, arson and looting of their assets since 2015.

“The new attacks have taken a turn for the worse as the killers now move in groups of over 300 each armed to the teeth with advanced weaponry.” Kazah said

The affected Atyap villages in Kauru that are leaving their ancestral land in large numbers includes; Kampany, Surubu (mixed with Surubu natives), Unguwan Yabani, Unguwan Audu, Akoriko, Unguwan Yayok, Ramin Kura, Hayin Kogi and Unguwan Israela.

Their neighbors in Unguwan Zaki ward, Zangon Kataf local government area that are also moving out include; Zargwai, Sabon Kaura and Unguwan mamuda.

It is estimated that not less than 10,000 people are displaced by this development.

This will put in the control of the herdsmen thousands of hactres of land belonging to the indigenous peoples.

