Supreme Court Orders Substituted Services in Secondus’ Appeal against PDP

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Supreme Court has ordered a substituted service on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the suit challenging the sack of Prince Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the main opposition party and the October 30 and 31, 2021 national convention of the party. The apex court has also ordered that the respondents file their responses within nine days from the last date of hearing, which was February 8, 2022. It asked the registry to give a date for hearing and adoption of arguments, as in the words of the court, it “intends to determine the appeals before Easter”.

At the resumed hearing of the suit on Tuesday, the panel of the Supreme Court judges consisting of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola (presiding), Justice M.L Garba, Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji, Justice Adamu Jauro and Justice Emmanuel Agim, granted an amended relief by Secondus.

There are two appeals in the Supreme Court challenging the legality of Secondus’ ouster as the national chairman, and praying the apex court to: “Set aside all decisions and actions taken by the party in which Secondus was supposed to have presided in taking those decisions and actions but unlawfully denied doing so by the illegal act of his removal as national chairman (these include the NEC meetings, setting up the zoning, congresses and convention committees, the congresses and convention conducted, etc.)”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

