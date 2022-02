The electoral umpire has declared Suleman Sabo of the PDP winner of Kuje area council chairmanship election in the FCT.

Sabo, an incumbent chairman, floored his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu of the APC in all the 10 wards of the area council.

Sabo got 13,301 votes to defeat Hamidu of the APC who polled 7,694 votes.

Sule Magaji, INEC returning officer for Kuje area council, announced the final results on Sunday morning.

