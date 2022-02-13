PDP Wins in AMAC, Bwari, Luke,  APC Wins in Gwagwalada

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

With the results of the election for chairmanship in the six area councils of the federal capital territory (FCT) conducted on Saturday coming in, PDP has won in three out of four area councils released.

The PDP won in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari and Kuje Area Councils.

The APC won in the Gwagwalada Area Council.

According to the electoral umpire, 14 political parties and 472 candidates participated in the poll.

They include Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), African Action Congress (AAC) and Labour Party (LP).

They competed for 62 councillorship and six chairmanship seats.

The election was conducted in over 60 wards spread across Bwari, Abaji, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC) area councils of the FCT.

