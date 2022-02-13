PDP Defeats APC in Bwari

Shekwogaza Gabaya, candidate of the PDP, defeated Audi Shekwolo of the APC in Bwari chairmanship election.

Gabaya, who has been re-elected for a second term, polled 13,045 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Shekwolo who garnered 7,697 votes.

Amuche Madu, INEC returning/collation officer for Bwari area council, announced the results on Sunday morning.

“Shekwogaza Gabaya of PDP, having certified the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Madu said.

