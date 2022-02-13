Oyebanji: Ekiti APC, Electorate Won’t Regret Electing Me as Governor

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The former Secretary to the Ekiti State Government and All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji, has assured Ekiti people that they won’t regret, if voted as governor in the June 18 poll.

Oyebanji spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday, during a programme tagged “Walk4BAO” organised by a group within the APC fold to mobilise support for his candidacy, where over 5,000 APC members had participated.

A statement issued by his Media Assistant, Raheem Akingbolu, quoted Oyebanji to have while addressing the mammoth crowd of supporters, described the exercise as encouraging and appreciated the party members for the show of love.

“I have received several calls from members of the public and I have sighted many pictures online, detailing how the ‘Walk4BAO’ exercise went. It wowed not only me but other members of the public.

“ Without doubt, this is a selfless effort that I personally appreciate it. It has simply demonstrated that the project is a collective one and I will make sure Ekiti people do not regret supporting me”.

As early as 8am, members of the party, who had earlier signified intention through online registration started assembling at the popular Ori Apata, opposite School of Nursing, along Adebayo Road and by 9.30am, the place was full to the brim.

At exactly 10.05 am, after various security personnel and health officials had taken their positions, the walk began, and the train moved towards the JKF Campaign office along Ajilosun road, through the popular Adekunle Fajuyi Park and Oja Oba, Ado Ekiti.

The party members, who wore branded shirts, danced and waved to onlookers as the walk continued. By the time the march reached Oja Oba Market, the crowd had become bloated as a result of the way some members of public and party members joined the walk from one point to another.

Addressing Journalists about the initiative, one of the conveners of BAO Movement, Hon. Mary Oso Omotoso, said the decision to organise an early morning walk in support of Oyebanji’s candidature was born out of the group’s conviction that the candidate would positively impact Ekiti by taking the 25 years old state to another level.

According to Osho-Omotosho, “’Walk4BAO’ is an initiative of a group called ‘BAO Movement’ and it was organised to show the acceptability of Hon. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji across various interests in the state. It will interest members of the public that today’s exercise was organised and funded without any input from either the party or the candidate,”

Speaking further, Osho-Omotosho, who expressed her satisfaction with the turnout, said despite the low key publicity given to the online registration for the event, APC members still registered well and came out en masse.

While appreciating members for coming, the conveners urged them to get their PVC ready ahead June 18, Osho-Omotosho, added that the only way their impact could be felt is to cast votes for the candidate on the election day.

