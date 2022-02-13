Osimhen Impressive as Napoli Miss Chance to Step Up

Victor Osimhen was in action for 84 minutes as Napoli missed the chance to leapfrog Inter Milan to the summit of the Italian Serie A yesterday. Napoli were forced to a one-all draw.

The draw means Inter stay top on 54 points, just one point ahead of second-placed Napoli.

Osimhen, who was on from the start, put in a five-star display and had a hand in Napoli’s goal before he was replaced on 84 minutes by Dries Mertens.

It was immediately frantic Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo drilling inches wide but it was the host who took the lead in the 7th minute from the penalty spot.

Stefan de Vrij had caught Osimhen on the back of the ankle and after a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty, which Lorenzo Insigne converted.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

