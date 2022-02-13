Olumuyiwa Adejobi Takes over as Police Spokesman as Frank Mba Begins Course at NIPSS

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced Olumuyiwa Adejobi as the new force public relations officer (FPRO).

The development was announced in a statement issued yesterday by Benjamin Hundeyin, administrative officer, FPRO department.

According to the statement, Adejobi takes over from Frank Mba, who was nominated by the inspector-general of police for a senior executive course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

The appointment takes effect immediately.

“Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Ibadan where he studied Archeology and Geography (Combined Honours),” the statement reads.

“He also holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University.

He was the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Ogun State Command from 2008-2016; PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016, and PPRO Lagos State Police Command between September 2020 and August 2021.

“CSP Olumuyiwa is an experienced communicator and image manager who has achieved great strides in his previous appointments.

“He is a member of several professional bodies and associations which include: Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); International Public Relations Association (IPRA); Pointman Leadership Institute, USA; International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

