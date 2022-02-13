Oba Akinruntan’s Daughter, Omobolanle, Finds Love Again

Princess Omobolanle, is the beautiful daughter of one of Africa’s most colourful monarchs, Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Obateru Akinruntan. For a lady born into affluence, she has had the privilege of travelling around the world.

Very cosmopolitan, one of her pastimes is reading, an experience that has broadened her understanding of life. Through reading, she has come to understand the power of love, especially as it is found in romantic novels that foreground the lives of some fictional characters that are romantically attracted to each other. The volume of romantic movies she has seen must have also impacted her understanding of love.

But nothing compares to the lesson on love that her dutiful mother and father must have shared with her. Therefore, when she ran into handsome Olaniyi, an equally cosmopolitan and well-read young man, she knew she could pull it off romantically with him.

But the beautiful Princess did not cheaply give her heart to Olaniyi as would be expected, especially as she has suffered heartbreak in the past. Fate, the ultimate determiner, has been leading them in their romantic adventure to the admiration of all.

And after years of courtship, trying to study each other like a book, the love-struck duo took their love affair to the next level.

Yesterday, they walked down the aisle in the presence of many dignitaries. Omobolanle’s billionaire father, who is not known to do things in half measures, went the extra mile to ensure a successful wedding for his lovely daughter.

Society Watch gathered that when the colourful invitation cards were distributed, those who were lucky to be invited knew they were coming for a wedding party that would be a yardstick for social events in the year 2022. Some of the best party planners, fashion designers and makeup artists were contracted, all in anticipation of the shindig.

It was revealed that family members, close friends of the couple, celebrities, business tycoons, politicians and high net-worth individuals yesterday gathered at the Osborne Foreshore Recreational Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos. The respected oil mogul and monarch played a perfect host on the occasion, which is still generating interesting discourses in the Lagos social circle.

It was obvious to all that Olugbo had a commanding sense of hospitality, as the gaily dressed guests were treated to continental, Chinese and local delicacies and expensive wines.

