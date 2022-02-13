NACA Cautions against Risky Behaviours on Valentine’s Day

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Director General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Gambo Aliyu, has cautioned Nigerians especially the youths to avoid actions that would expose them to getting infected with HIV.

In a statement issued by NACA’s Head, Public Relations and Protocol, Toyin Aderibigbe, advised that the day be used as a season of love to encourage Nigerians, especially young people, to know their HIV status and avoid risky behaviors

The DG said, “New HIV infection is currently highest among young people aged 15-24 years. It is important to reduce this worrying trend among Nigerian youths by encouraging faithful relationships for those who cannot abstain from sex to practice safer sex.

“This period is particularly noted for young people expressing their love for one another. The DG NACA urges Nigerians, especially the youths, to express love within the context of caring deeply for their loved ones and avoid behavior that will make them vulnerable to HIV/AIDS.”

Aliyu stated that, “As we express love on this day, remember to Love Wisely. As members of the wider society, your health and productivity are vital to the future of our country. So, I urge you to avoid risky behaviors as we commemorate Valentine’s Day. Love Wisely, Share Love not HIV. Get a HIV test today.”

