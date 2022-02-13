LIRS Boss, Ayodele Subair’s Magic Wand

It was Werner Erhard who said, “Many of us are unaware that we possess within ourselves at every moment in our lives, under all circumstances, the power to transform the quality of our lives.”

This powerful quote describes the current position of the Executive Chairman of Lagos Internal Revenue Services (LIRS), Hamzat Ayodele Subair, who, with the wave of his professional wand, has pivoted the operations of the tax payment institution to a seamless and exceptional process.

Those who have crossed paths with him say that this dynamic and seasoned chartered accountant is a thoroughbred. Little wonder that his appointment in 2016 was marked by loud and prolonged applause from different sectors.

People who have worked alongside this mastermind have endorsed his competency and knack for attention to details and excellence.

At first glance, Subair does not come across as a stern, shrewd, and enthusiastic go-getter. Rather, he gives the impression of a quiet, camera-shy, humble, yet confident man. However, his calm exterior must never be taken for simplicity. He is the professed head of the Lagos tax industry and the brains behind the tax revenue generation in Lagos State.

Subair is responsible for creating, executing programmes, and implementing strategies to develop, impact and maintain revenue generation and collection in the state.

Despite the economic challenges in the country, the tax wizard hasn’t stopped to showcase his wizardry and the Lagos State revenue has continued to grow in leaps and bounds.

Born on May 21, 1960, Subair holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the Metropolitan University of Manchester and an MBA from the University of Lagos.

As a rookie, Subair started working at PriceWaterHouse from 1982 to 1987 and proceeded to work as a manager at Hamzat Subair, Folami & Co., where he rose to the rank of Managing Partner.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

