Janet Jackson Documentary to Air on M-Net

The MultiChoice Group recently announced that the much-talked-about documentary ‘Janet Jackson.’ will debut on its M-Net channel from Thursday, February 17.

“M-Net is very excited to bring the much-talked-about Janet Jackson documentary to the African continent. It’s a never seen before, all-encompassing coverage of her career journey and family. We know our viewers will be intrigued by the story,” says Jan du Plessis, Channel Director, M-Net Channels.

The four-part documentary event sees the American singer-songwriter travel back to Gary, Indiana, where her incredible journey began. Speaking like never before, Janet discusses everything, including her Superbowl appearance with singer Justin Timberlake in 2004, the controversy surrounding her brother Michael Jackson, and becoming a mother later in life.

It will air from 8:30 pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101). All four episodes will be available on DStv Catch Up an hour after its broadcast.

