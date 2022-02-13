Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas is the Hottest Topic in Adamawa Politics

HighLife

The democratic system in Nigeria is tricky. While every individual can potentially emerge from anywhere and be voted for, there is a political hierarchy that is usually followed. Thus, it isn’t strange for one party to hand over power to another. Even so, people still blink at this somewhat rare occurrence. This is why it is fairly odd that Abdulrazak Namdas, a gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a hot topic when the governor he intends to take over from, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, is a proud member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

There is no doubt that Namdas has what our Mexican comrades call ‘cajones.’ In a place overrun by the PDP, Namdas distinguished himself as a member of the APC and has come to be recognised as the number one APC person for the gubernatorial seat come 2023. Obviously, Namdas is not counting chairs and jadedly flipping reports at the floor of the House of Representatives.

It is said that Namdas is the primary pillar of the APC in Adamawa. More than that, the man has built a strong support bridge so that he can relate to any demographic in the state, from the youths to the grassroots and elites. But maybe this is nothing spectacular for the representative of Jada/Ganye/MayoBelwa/Toungo Federal Constituency and former Chief Press Secretary to former Governor Boni Haruna of Adamawa State.

Indeed, Namdas is an interesting politician. For someone who still wears the image of a journalist in speech from time to time, Namdas has built a golden reputation for himself. While ardently bearing the flag of the APC, the man has worked hand-in-hand with several PDP giants, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Yet, Namdas remains a stalwart and majestic figure in the APC many years later.

Should any change come to the party structure of Adamawa after the next gubernatorial elections, one ought to check behind the curtains for Namdas. This is assuming he doesn’t end up as the main gubernatorial flagbearer and then goes on to be Adamawa Governor.

