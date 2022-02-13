Holy Fire from the Pulpit… If All Pastors were Like Ituah

HighLife

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is my personal friend. As a person, I love him very much. He has been very kind to me. He is a good man. But leadership today in Nigeria is greater than any personal ambition. The kind of leader we want is not someone who says being president has been my life ambition, no, you must do better than that.”

These are the words that Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Lagos, uttered regarding what he thought about the presidential aspiration of Tinubu. Coming from a pastor in today’s world, these are bold words—this much is obvious.

The Bible talks about prophets who practically directed the heavens to spit fire against their antagonists. Ighadalo takes it even further. First, he spits the fire himself. Second, the fiery tangent leads towards someone that he considers his friend. As pundits have noted, Ighadalo has either proved himself to be a genuine priest or the most controversial person a politician is ever likely to befriend

Many people indeed have reservations regarding Tinubu’s presidential candidacy. However, Ighadalo is the first cleric with close ties to the Lion of Bourdillon to oppose his bid. According to the minister, Tinubu ought to remain in his former position as a kingmaker and help the country transition into a progressive phase. Emerging as the person to lead the charge is, in Ighadalo’s books, something that Tinubu should not do.

How Tinubu is going to react to Ighadalo’s comment is still a thing of speculation. However, any sensible person knows that he is not likely to be cheering for it. Nevertheless, since truth and audacity generally commands respect, Tinubu is likely to nod his head and down a glass of wine as a sign of respect. Afterwards, knowing the resolute attitude of Jagaban, he will continue down the path he has taken.

Overall, hats are being taken off as a show of veneration to the pastor that dared to oppose Tinubu’s presidential ambition even though they are friends.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

