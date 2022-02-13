Havertz the Hero as Chelsea Conquer the World

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP

Duro Ikhazuagbe

UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea added the only missing club football trophy to their chest yesterday as the Blues defeated Brazilian club-side Palmeiras to win the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in the club’s history in Abu Dhabi.

After the European champions were held to a 1-1 draw in normal time, the match went to an additional 30 minutes before Kai Havertz struck the winner from the penalty spot in the 117th minute.

Romelu Lukaku had cut a frustrated figure in the first half. Shortly into the second, however, Kai Havertz crossed from the left and the Belgian headed home from close range for his second goal of UAE 2021.

But Palmeiras cancelled out that goal when they got the equaliser from the spot, after the Brazilian side were awarded a soft penalty for a Thiago Silva handball.

The match, which appeared destined for a penalty shootout, was lacking in clear-cut opportunities but Chelsea proved to be the more composed side in Abu Dhabi.

Their winner came as they were awarded a spot-kick when Cesar Azpilicueta’s goalbound effort was blocked by Luan Garcia’s hand.

Already assured of a place in history as Chelsea’s match-winner in the UEFA Champions League final, Kai Havertz cemented his place in Blues folklore by securing the club’s first world title.

And Havertz made no mistake as he sent the Weverton the wrong way to seal the full set of available trophies for Chelsea to win.

“We are the champions of Europe and now the champions of the world, and it is an incredible feeling,” said Havertz after the match.

Earlier, Egyptian club, Al Ahly hammered Odion Ighalo’s Saudi Arabian side, Al Hilal 4-0 to finish third in the tournament.

The Nigerian international was unused sub as his Asian Champions League winning club fell to the superior powers of the Egyptian team that was depleted at the early stage of the competition. Their players were on national duties with the Pharaohs at the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

Al Ahly Coach, Pitso Mosimane, described the victory as sweet “It means a lot to us. We know we didn’t improve in terms of the colour of the medal, but we are happy and our fans are happy. We got here against all odds considering the absences we had. We showed Al Ahly spirit. The bronze medal this year means a lot more to me than the one last year,” he concluded.

