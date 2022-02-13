From Ethiopia to Egypt, Governor Abiodun Shares Investment Vision,

Opportunities in Ogun with African Business Leaders, Investors

In continuation of his ‘Building Our Future Together’ Agenda for Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun was recently in Cairo, Egypt; and Ethiopia, where he met with business leaders and investors to share and identify partnership opportunities that would facilitate and accelerate more multi-sectoral investments in the industrial development of Ogun State.

Indeed, Governor Abiodun has the gift of presence. When he walks into a room, people sit up, straighten their ties, hold their breath in anticipation. And he dazzles them with his graceful command.

He enjoys the bequest of performance too, which often translates to rare excellence. The moment he set foot in the State House of Ogun, as Executive Governor and number one citizen of the state, Abiodun imbued his office with unprecedented nobility and passion for excellence.

This perhaps explains the palpable storm of accomplishments coursing through the Abeokuta and every sphere of governance in the state.

The governor undoubtedly wears his gubernatorial strength and savvy like a badge of honour, on his chest; shining it with sweat, as true virtuous men do. He stands tall, wading through odds with the courage of a knight and the confidence of a champion.

However, the overarching goal of his administration is to scale up efforts and initiatives for shared prosperity among his people and bequeath a thriving state to this generation and posterity through his visionary ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda. It was as part of these efforts, among others, that he embarked on an official tour aimed at evaluating the benefits of, and possible collaboration opportunities in the Special Agro-Processing Zones, SAPZs, an initiative of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in collaboration with its development partners.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

