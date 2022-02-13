FOLAKE ANI-MUMUNEY: A DROP OF ELEGANCE

She walked into the prestigious Southern Sun Hotel where I was hosting a crop of corporates in an evening of appreciation. She was the keynote speaker.

My people, when people with depth talk, you will sha just know. Sweetly beautiful and charming, she took the podium and spoke in measured and deliberate Queen’s English. Me, I was not hearing what she was saying o, it was the way she was saying it that caught my attention o.

The words, the enunciations, the twist in the sentencing and much more importantly, the delivery. I was starstruck.

She is the Group Head Marketing Communications and through her team, First Bank of Nigeria continues to impact art and culture in a way that remains remarkable and dignifying.

After the event, I asked to take a picture and thanked her so much for coming and making that beautiful speech.

After the show, I asked my friend Abim who is also another talented professional on the First bank team to please send me the paper she delivered because I wasn’t listening.

Thank you so much ma, we really do appreciate you and your team.

