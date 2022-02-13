Fire Guts Sheikh Gumi’s Kaduna Residence

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Resident of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a Kaduna based Islamic cleric, was gutted by fire yesterday.

No life was lost in the inferno said to have lasted for about four hours.

Gumi’s family resident was not affected by the fire, but the Girls Secondary School, established by the cleric, located upstairs within the compound was said to have been razed

The well-equipped laboratory, the computer section and four classrooms were said to have been destroyed.

Tukur Mamu, a media consultant to Gumi, confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday’s evening.

He said the fire lasted for about four hours, adding that the cause was yet to be determined.

Manu, said incident occurred at the section of the female Secondary School, “Khulitul Banat Girls College,” founded by Gumi and located within the compound.

The statement read: “This is to confirm a fire outbreak in Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi’s residence. While the cause of the fire which lasted for about four hours has not yet been ascertained, we can confirm that no life was lost.”

Mamu said, “contrary to media reports, the fire did not affect the second part of the large building where the Sheikh and his family reside,”

He said, “For clarity, part of the big edifice, an upstairs in the main entrance is housing a female Secondary School, Khulitul Banat Girls College, which was founded by Gumi while the Sheikh stays with his family in large duplexes at the inner part of the house.

“The side that was completely destroyed by the fire is the upstairs of the Girls College. “The well-equipped laboratory, computer sections (with about 50 computers) and 4 classrooms all in the upstairs of the building were all destroyed by the fire. The source of the fire is not yet known.”

The statement commended the fire service for responding almost promptly to distress calls, adding however, that before they arrived the fire had consumed virtually all the section upstairs.

The statement said further that, “Nothing was removed. The downstairs of the school with many classrooms and offices is not touched by the fire.

“Sheikh Gumi and his entire family including his domestic staffs were not affected and did not sustain any injury as a result of the unfortunate disaster.

“As we investigate to find out the cause of the fire, we thank all well-wishers that came almost immediately in hundreds to provide assistance in putting off the fire and to sympathise with Sheikh Gumi.

“We also thank many others from outside Kaduna that keep calling in demonstration of love and concern.

“Even as we share the concerns of many well-wishers that this happens to the only school dedicated purely for girls and with emphasis in inculcating decency and supporting the girl child, we give gratitude to Allah and believe that no matter the cause(s), it was designed by Allah to happen.”

