Fight to Finish! The Real Reason Tinubu’s

Supporters and Osinbajo’s Fights on Social Media

Nigerian politics will always remind one of the gimmicks of its film industry, Nollywood. They are like Siamese twins. And Nigerians enjoy the thrills and intrigues that come from both sectors. Presently, they are responsible for the widening gulf between two beloved potential presidential aspirants for the 2023 national elections: Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Senator Bola Tinubu.

With the way things are going, you would think that Osinbajo and Tinubu are at loggerheads over who will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari. Although there is an avalanche of articles online detailing their presidential aspirations, these two appear to be as chummy with each other as humanly possible. But why not, one might ask. After all, they are from the same ethnic extraction, political party, and might even have similar plans for the development of the country. The problem is the unbridled passion of their followers.

Anybody who pays attention to the goings-on on social media would have come across debates regarding who is more qualified to bear Buhari’s mantle for another four to eight years. Tinubu’s supporters are likely the most populous, insisting that their preferred candidate has laboured in the political jungle longer than Osinbajo has. Also, he appears to weigh more in terms of influence.

But Osinbajo’s supporters tend to be louder in their support. They continue to sing Osinbajo’s praises, painting him as the saviour that the country needs at this time, a brilliant planner whose intellectual prowess and humility helped to balance out the perceived tyranny of the present administration.

And on and on and on the debates go. But the people in question have not said anything about each other. Upon meeting, Osinbajo never hesitates to shake hands with and even hug Tinubu, and Tinubu never objects. One can tell that they have a shared and understanding interest in something. Is that thing the presidency or something similar? That is best left to the day after the presidential elections in 2023.

In the meantime, social media is rife with Tinubu and Osinbajo’s supporters throwing down and hurling insults at one another. It is a relief that everything is virtual or it will spell doom for the South-west’s ambition to claim the presidency in 2023.

